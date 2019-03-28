Child and three adults in blaze rescue

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aberdare fire: Child and three adults rescued from blaze
This is the moment a first-floor flat was engulfed in flames in Aberdare town centre.
Chandra Narra, his wife, their three-year-old daughter and a friend were rescued from the flat above the shop he owned on Market Street.
The cause of the blaze, which started on the ground floor of the property on Wednesday night, is being investigated.
28 Mar 2019
