Stanley Bonds' love waltz digitally recreated 74 years on
A love song composed by a man during World War Two for his wife was recreated 74 years later for her funeral.
Stanley Bonds was stationed near Rome, Italy, when he wrote it for his wife Violet.
But it was only discovered among her possessions when she died, aged 96 in February.
Grandson Steve Castle managed to recreate it digitally for her funeral.
31 Mar 2019
