Owners of 'nightmare' dog fined nearly £3K
The owners of a dog that was recorded barking once every two seconds have been fined almost £3,000 for noise pollution charges.
Graham Davies, 86, who lived next door to the dog in Cardiff, said the barking affected his family's sleep.
01 Apr 2019
