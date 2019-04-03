Video

A campaigner who suffered from anorexia and personality disorder took her life after suffering from an early age.

Claire Greaves, from Pontypool, was 25 when she died at Cygnet Hospital, Coventry, in February 2018.

An inquest found failings in her care which her parents described as "shocking".

Claire had been a mental health campaigner who said: "Eating disorders are not glamorous."

Cygnet said it had learned lessons, while Aneurin Bevan health board is reviewing placements for people with complex needs.

