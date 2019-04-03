Media player
Will no-deal Brexit mean 'pongy' mussels?
A mussel farmer who exports his haul to the EU said he will stop business for six to eight months, because of uncertainty around Brexit.
James Wilson, from Bangor, Gwynedd, brings 2,000 tonnes ashore each year from the Menai Strait.
But he is stopping production over fears delays and checks at borders could affect his business.
Dr Ludivine Petetin, a Cardiff University trade law expert, said Brexit uncertainty was the biggest worry for food and farming producers.
