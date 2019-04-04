Media player
Friends 'less connected' by technology
A comedian is calling for people to interact with their friends face to face in order to combat the effects of loneliness caused by social media.
Carys Eleri, from Cardiff, organised a one-woman show about her experiences of isolation.
She said she was in a "rage" that she had allowed herself to become lonely as a result of technology, which caused her to "feel connected when I really wasn't".
She added people need to "take responsibility" for their friendships to stop people becoming "less and less connected".
04 Apr 2019
