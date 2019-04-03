'Confidence' over future of Tata plant

Video

Reassurances are needed over the future of a Tata Steel tinplate plant which could be sold, a politician has said.

Llanelli AM Lee Waters said workers at the Trostre plant - and their families - were now "sick and cynical" about the turmoil and uncertainty in the industry over the past five years and had been "pawns in an international game".

Tata Steel could sell one of its Welsh plants in order to get European approval for a proposed merger with German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, BBC Wales understands.

Tata said a "comprehensive package of proposed solutions" had been submitted to the European Commission.