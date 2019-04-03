Why is amateur rugby less popular?
Grassroots rugby is "dying on its feet", according to the secretary of a lower league rugby club.

Amateur teams have been struggling to attract players, despite the national side taking home the Six Nations Grand Slam this year.

About 30% of teams in the amateur second and third divisions said they had postponed games this season because they did not have enough players.

Club officials blame social and demographic changes for the problem.

