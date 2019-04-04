Media player
Older trans people 'need specific help'
A former pilot who transitioned to a woman at the age of 58 is aiming to raise awareness of the problems which face transgender people in later life.
Cat Burton, now 65, said there was the potential for problems in care homes if people who have transitioned later in life develop conditions such as dementia.
She said there could be confusion if they forget they have transitioned.
Cat wants to raise awareness for GPs through the Trans Ageing and Care Project.
04 Apr 2019
