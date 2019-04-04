Soldier ballet 'reflects army life'

Video

A serving soldier in the British Army who nearly became a ballet dancer is rediscovering his passion.

For two years, Alex Smith from Cwmbran, Torfaen, kept his talents a secret from his fellow soldiers.

Trooper Alex, 22, is appearing in a contemporary dance production called 5 Soldiers, a work created by choreographer Rosie Kay about all aspects of military life - the rigorous training, the friendships and the stress of going into conflict.

He says it reflects Army life and relationships.