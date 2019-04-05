Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was diagnosed with arthritis at 27'
Lowri Wynn Morgan felt pains and stiffness in her hands when she was in her mid-20s.
The barrister, from Grosmont, near Abergavenny, was eventually diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis aged 27.
The medication Ms Wyn Morgan was taking for the constant pain in her feet, back and shoulders affected her speech and caused some of her hair to fall out.
It also made her susceptible to infection and, in 2017, a serious kidney infection developed into sepsis.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window