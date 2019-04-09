Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'More youngsters winning bowls trophies'
Bowls is not a game normally associated with the younger generation.
But one Welsh club has seen a rise in the number of young players - and young trophy winners.
Merthyr Tydfil Indoor Bowls Club is about to host the International Indoor Bowls World Championship, but just four years ago it struggled to survive amid council cut-backs and a blaze.
Local players and Welsh internationals Kerry Packwood and Amy Williams said they were encouraged to see an increase in interest among young people.
09 Apr 2019
