Online dangers: 'I was groomed at 14'

Plans for an independent watchdog and code of conduct for social media and internet sites has highlighted concerns over online harm - and how to tackle the issue.

The Online Harms White Paper published by the UK government suggests that sites could be fined or blocked if they fail to tackle issues such as terrorist propaganda and child abuse.

Critics have argued that the plans threaten freedom of speech.

Mared Parry, from north Wales, has been campaigning with the NSPCC to highlight the dangers lurking online - especially social media.

She found herself a target for sexual predators when she was just 14 years old.