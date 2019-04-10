Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Karate Kid: Young carer is sensei at 16
She took up karate as a distraction from helping care for her mother who had epilepsy.
But by the age of 12, Bethan Owen was already coaching the martial art to other young carers in north Wales.
Now 16, she runs her own not-for-profit club with growing memberships in Rhyl, Denbighshire, and Llandudno, Conwy county.
Her work has been recognised with several awards - including the St David Young Person Award at the Senedd.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-47870960/karate-kid-how-young-carer-became-sensai-at-her-own-clubRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window