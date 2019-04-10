Karate Kid: Young carer is sensei at 16

Video

She took up karate as a distraction from helping care for her mother who had epilepsy.

But by the age of 12, Bethan Owen was already coaching the martial art to other young carers in north Wales.

Now 16, she runs her own not-for-profit club with growing memberships in Rhyl, Denbighshire, and Llandudno, Conwy county.

Her work has been recognised with several awards - including the St David Young Person Award at the Senedd.