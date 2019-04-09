Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Murderer found hiding out in a tent
A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his neighbour, who he stabbed to death during a fight in a caravan park.
Steven Baxter, 52, went on the run after killing 54-year-old Simon Clark at Grove Caravan Park, Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.
He evaded capture for a month, but was found by police living in a tent two miles from the murder scene.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window