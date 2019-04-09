Murderer found hiding out in a tent

Video

A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his neighbour, who he stabbed to death during a fight in a caravan park.

Steven Baxter, 52, went on the run after killing 54-year-old Simon Clark at Grove Caravan Park, Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on 28 September.

He evaded capture for a month, but was found by police living in a tent two miles from the murder scene.