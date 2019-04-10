Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stranded flock rescued over 10 days
A flock of 65 sheep were rescued from coastal cliffs in Pembrokeshire over 10 days.
They were brought to safety by boats or hauled up with ropes, by fire crews and RSPCA teams.
It is thought they were scared by a dog and became stuck at Mathry, Pembrokeshire.
RSPCA Cymru said it was "the most technical rescue" they had dealt with.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window