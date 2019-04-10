Stranded flock rescued over 10 days

Stranded flock rescued in 10 days
Video

A flock of 65 sheep were rescued from coastal cliffs in Pembrokeshire over 10 days.

They were brought to safety by boats or hauled up with ropes, by fire crews and RSPCA teams.

It is thought they were scared by a dog and became stuck at Mathry, Pembrokeshire.

RSPCA Cymru said it was "the most technical rescue" they had dealt with.

