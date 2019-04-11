'We're artists that happen to be women'

Video

"Women need to start coming up now and showing what we've got to offer."

That is the advice of one Cardiff Metropolitan University art student.

It comes as the National Museum Wales admitted its collections "embed historical injustice", after research showed men dominated its recent exhibitions.

Temporary exhibitions between 2016 and 2018 featured the work of 83 women compared with 273 men.

National Museum of Wales director general David Anderson said he took the issue of gender balance "very seriously".