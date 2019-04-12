Indoor rainforest opens in city centre

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indoor rainforest opens in Swansea's city centre
An indoor rainforest offering piranhas, meerkats and crocodiles reopens on Saturday.
A petition to save Plantasia in Swansea was signed more than 1,600 times in 2015.
The council agreed to invest £1.1m in the tropical attraction.
Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea council's cabinet member for regeneration and tourism, said: "We want to make sure children from an early age understand the importance of the environment."
-
12 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window