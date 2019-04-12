Indoor rainforest opens in city centre
Indoor rainforest opens in Swansea's city centre

An indoor rainforest offering piranhas, meerkats and crocodiles reopens on Saturday.

A petition to save Plantasia in Swansea was signed more than 1,600 times in 2015.

The council agreed to invest £1.1m in the tropical attraction.

Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea council's cabinet member for regeneration and tourism, said: "We want to make sure children from an early age understand the importance of the environment."

