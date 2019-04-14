Major fire rages at former hospital
Major fire rages at ex Lansdowne Cardiff hospital

A major fire has broken out at the former Lansdowne hospital in Cardiff.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent 10 appliances to the scene of the fire on Sanatorium Road in Leckwith at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

The fire is still ongoing. It is not yet known whether anyone has been hurt.

