'I live with a stoma in a house share'

What is it like to live in a house share with a stoma?
Living in a house with people often means sharing amenities like the toilet, kitchen and bins.
But for 21-year-old Amber Davies, who has a stoma, filling up the shared bins in her Cardiff house with her used bags is a worry.
A stoma is an opening in the stomach where faeces are collected in a bag after part or all of the bowel is removed.
Now there are calls for greater support to make life easier for those with medical conditions living away from home.
16 Apr 2019
