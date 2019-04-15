Is the Miss Wales pageant fit for purpose?

Video

Entry rules for the Miss Wales pageant are "outdated" and "not fit for the 21st Century", the Women's Equality Network has said.

Women and girls who wish to enter the competition must be aged between 16 and 26 and have never been married or had children.

Event organiser Paula Abbandonatto said the pageant was empowering and taught women how to "live their best lives".

Contestants described the 2019 event as a "sisterhood" and a "celebration of who we are".