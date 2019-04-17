Fighting for one of Wales' oldest piers

Media player
How much does it cost to mend one of Wales' oldest piers?
One of Wales' oldest Victorian piers is in need of alternative funding to pay for repair work.
Restoration, paid for by Bangor City Council, has been ongoing for two years.
But engineers said the furthest part of Garth pier was "a danger to the public" and it needs an extra £600,000 to be fixed.
Garth councillor Huw Wyn Jones said: "We must make sure it's here for generations to enjoy in future."
17 Apr 2019
