Off-road biker survives 30ft quarry fall in Merthyr Tydfil
This is the moment an off-road biker accidentally drove off the edge of a 30ft (10m) quarry cliff in Merthyr Tydfil county.
Adrian Owen was riding his motorbike on Sunday, when he went in the wrong direction and drove off the edge of the cliff.
After hitting a rock below and rolling several times, Mr Owen was attended to by the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, who said he had suffered "significant injuries" before he was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Mr Owen said on Facebook he was "very lucky to be alive".
17 Apr 2019
