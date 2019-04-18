'I want kids to see characters like them'

Media player
Race in books: 'I want my kids to see characters like them'
Sumayah Banda's storytime with his sons didn't offer "much choice" in books for black or mixed-race characters.
So Mr Banda, from Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan, wrote and self-published stories so his children would "see characters that look like them".
Only 1% of children's books published in 2017 in the UK had a BAME main character, according to the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education.
Mr Banda said: "I wanted to expose my kids, and hopefully others, to a lot more perspectives."
18 Apr 2019
