'I want kids to see characters like them'

Sumayah Banda's storytime with his sons didn't offer "much choice" in books for black or mixed-race characters.

So Mr Banda, from Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan, wrote and self-published stories so his children would "see characters that look like them".

Only 1% of children's books published in 2017 in the UK had a BAME main character, according to the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education.

Mr Banda said: "I wanted to expose my kids, and hopefully others, to a lot more perspectives."