Murder probe police arrest man, 47

Murder probe arrest after man, 48, dies at Clydach
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 48-year-old man, according to South Wales Police.
Emergency services were called to Gellionnen Road, Clydach, near Swansea, at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.
18 Apr 2019
