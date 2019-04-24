Media player
'Not eyesores' - coal tips are bug havens
Entomologist Liam Olds finds the old colliery tips of south Wales are some of the best places to find rare bugs.
He has studied the insect and invertebrate life of 15 spoil sites over the last three years and found they are a rich haven.
He has identified hundreds of different species - and 20% fall into the scarce category.
Liam explains the fascination, during a walk around the old colliery tip near Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
24 Apr 2019
