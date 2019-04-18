Hundreds release balloons for Carson

Media player
Hundreds of people have gathered to pay their respects to Carson Price at a vigil in Caerphilly.
The 13-year-old boy was found unconscious in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday before later dying in a suspected drugs-related death.
Gwent Police has arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in connection with Carson's death.
Carson's family said: "On Friday our lives changed forever when our little boy was taken away from us."
18 Apr 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window