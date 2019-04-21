Caravan destroyed by fire at park

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caravan destroyed by fire at Trecco Bay holiday park
Holiday makers at a caravan park were left shocked by a fire which broke out.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Trecco Bay in Porthcawl late on Sunday.
The caravan was destroyed but no-one was injured.
Credit: Sophie David-Carter/Kelly
-
21 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window