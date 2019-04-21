Caravan destroyed by fire at park
Holiday makers at a caravan park were left shocked by a fire which broke out.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Trecco Bay in Porthcawl late on Sunday.

The caravan was destroyed but no-one was injured.

