Warning to athletes over 'under-fuelling'

A distance runner is trying to raise awareness among younger athletes about the dangers of under-fuelling and over-training.

Gina Paletta, 28, from Wrexham has not had a period in more than eight years and has been diagnosed with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (Red-S) and osteoporosis.

She has spent most of the last year on crutches and was in pain for the last three after a stress fracture.

A scan of her ankle in 2018 revealed the damage under-fuelling for her training regime had been doing to her bones.