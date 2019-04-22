Mountain 'busier than it has been, ever'

Media player
Pen y Fan: 'It's been busier than it has been, ever'
This year's Easter Bank Holiday weekend has seen people queuing at mountain summits across Wales.
At Pen y Fan, people queued to have their photo taken with the plaque at the top.
Cars were parked on the side of the road as the car parks overflowed.
Kay Jones, the owner of Kay's Kitchen at the bottom of Pen y Fan, said: "On Good Friday, it was heaving here."
