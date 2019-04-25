Media player
Incontinence support: Young people 'let down'
Campaigners say children and young people in Wales with continence and bedwetting issues are let down due to a failure of support.
The Welsh Government expects health boards to provide specialist-led continence services for under-19s, as recommended by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
But only three of the seven health boards in Wales provide such a service.
Several young people explain what it is like living with the problem.
