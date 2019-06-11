1976: Rocky road building the M4 in Wales

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
M4 in Wales - the rocky road building it in 1976
The M4 was built in sections over 30 years in south Wales - and in 1976 there was a rocky road ahead.
Some £150m had been committed to pushing the development on but there were economic cutbacks on the horizon.
The junction at Coryton in Cardiff was being built to link up with the new A470 being built to the south Wales valleys.
But the section around Bridgend was facing delays because of cost cutting, while putting in services along the 80 mile route was too expensive.
Here's a look back.
11 Jun 2019
