Musician unlocks creativity with his eyes

Jac Richards was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 10 months old - he has no use of his hands and cannot speak.

But now, thanks to technology which allows him to control a computer with his eyes, Jac has written and composed his very own music single.

It will be played to crowds at the RawFfest festival in Cardiff this weekend.

