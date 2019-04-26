Tata Steel blast caught on camera

Video

A "massive" blast at Tata Steelworks in Port Talbot has been caught on CCTV.

People living near the plant spoke of hearing the blast shortly after 03:30 BST.

Two people were slightly hurt, the firm said, but all other employees have been accounted for.

The explosion came from a train used to carry molten metal, but the fires at the plant were now out, Tata added.