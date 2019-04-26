Video

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a huge explosion went off at Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant.

The dramatic clip was captured by a car's camera as it was being driven along the M4 at about 03:30 BST.

Two workers suffered slight burns in the blast, but have since been discharged from hospital.

Tata Steel said the explosion came from a train used to carry molten metal, but the fires were now out and all employees had been accounted for.