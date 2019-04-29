Victims call for rapist couple review

Video

Questions over whether a couple jailed for a string of rapes on girls were part of a paedophile ring have led to calls for a serious case review.

Husband and wife Peter and Avril Griffiths abused and raped multiple girls over decades in the seaside town of Barry in south Wales.

Nazir Afzal, who prosecuted grooming gangs in Rochdale, said there should now be a review into the case.

It follows the discovery that victims' earlier complaints were not acted on.

Sally Ambridge waited 25 years to tell the police the Griffiths' raped her as a child, fearing she wouldn't be believed.

While Joanne Down was just seven when she was first targeted by Peter Griffiths, who was married to her older half sister Avril, when they were babysitting her at their home.