Cwm Taf maternity: Mum's 'fight for answers' after baby died
A young mother whose baby died weeks after being born says she is still trying to get answers.
It follows a review of maternity services at two Cwm Taf health board hospitals in south Wales.
The services have now been put into special measures by the Welsh health minister.
Jessica Western says she is still fighting to find out why her daughter Macie died.
Cwm Taf health board said planned changes have already eased pressures.
30 Apr 2019
