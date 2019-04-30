Black smoke plumes sent up by large fire
Large fire breaks out at recycling site in Ammanford

A fire has broken out at a metal recycling site, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky.

About 30 firefighters are tackling the fire and residents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut.

Five fire engines were sent to Shands Road in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire and Dyfed-Powys Police advised people to avoid the area.

