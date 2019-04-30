Video

Sarah Handy was 26 weeks pregnant when she experienced severe pain.

However, she was told by Prince Charles Hospital doctors she had constipation and was sent home with laxatives and painkillers.

Shortly after returning home, Sarah gave birth to Jennifer, who died soon after.

An inquest concluded the decision not to admit her to the Merthyr Tydfil hospital contributed to the baby's death in 2017.

A major independent review has found Cwm Taf health board's maternity services were "under extreme pressure" and the health minister has ordered them be put into special measures.