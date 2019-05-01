Video

Ben McDonald was 25 when he died after going into cardiac arrest at the finish line of the Cardiff Half Marathon in October 2018.

His family described him as "really fit, really healthy, funny and smiling".

A defibrillator was used on Mr McDonald, from Cardiff, and although it did not save him, his family want more of them in public places.

A coroner's report concluded he died from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.