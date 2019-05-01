New DNA lead in brutal 1940s murder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

DNA sample could identify Muriel Drinkwater's murderer

More than 70 years after her death, 12-year-old Muriel Drinkwater's murder could be close to being solved.

She was found brutally raped and shot twice in 1946 after disappearing on her walk home after being dropped off by the school bus.

Police are looking into the possible identity of Muriel's killer based on a vital piece of forensic evidence.

  • 01 May 2019
Go to next video: Lynette White 'a tragic figure'