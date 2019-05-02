'Concrete actions' needed on climate
Climate change: Cardiff activists urge concrete actions

Wales is being asked to make a "big shift" in its actions to cut carbon emissions.

The UK's climate advisers have set a new target for the next 30 years.

Wales specifically needs to cut numbers of sheep and cattle, plant more trees and encourage heavy industry to clean up.

The Welsh Government said it would "consider the advice in full".

But climate activists, like these in Cardiff, want concrete changes - and with no delay.

