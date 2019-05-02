'Concrete actions' needed on climate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: Cardiff activists urge concrete actions
Wales is being asked to make a "big shift" in its actions to cut carbon emissions.
The UK's climate advisers have set a new target for the next 30 years.
Wales specifically needs to cut numbers of sheep and cattle, plant more trees and encourage heavy industry to clean up.
The Welsh Government said it would "consider the advice in full".
But climate activists, like these in Cardiff, want concrete changes - and with no delay.
-
02 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48135745/climate-change-cardiff-activists-urge-concrete-actionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window