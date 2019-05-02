Who killed Little Red Riding Hood?
Muriel Drinkwater murder: Who killed 'Little Red Riding Hood'?

It became known as the Little Red Riding Hood murder - but who killed Muriel Drinkwater?

It is now more than 70 years since the 12-year-old schoolgirl was brutally raped, battered around the head and shot twice while walking home.

Despite a number of leads and suspects, police have not been able to identify her killer.

