Muriel Drinkwater murder: Who killed 'Little Red Riding Hood'?
It became known as the Little Red Riding Hood murder - but who killed Muriel Drinkwater?
It is now more than 70 years since the 12-year-old schoolgirl was brutally raped, battered around the head and shot twice while walking home.
Despite a number of leads and suspects, police have not been able to identify her killer.
02 May 2019
