The woman who lost her smile overnight

Bell's palsy is a nerve condition that causes paralysis to part of the face.

It affects as many as 24,000 people in the UK each year, yet charity Facial Palsy UK said a lack of awareness means many still cannot get timely treatment.

In eight out of 10 cases people recover, with the effects to their face reversing within weeks or months.

But for the rest, like Clare Mount, the result is devastating.

The Royal College of GPs in Wales said doctors should recognise the condition and urged patients to seek early help.