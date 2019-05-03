Sculptor: 'I would scavenge'
"I would scavenge," said sculptor David Nash, describing his early forays into art.

He said he looked in skips as a child to build items such as swords, dens and carts.

Nash, who has lived in Wales for 50 years, uses wood from around the world in his sculptures.

What he describes as one of the most complete exhibitions of his works opens as National Museum Cardiff.

