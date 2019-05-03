Video

Kerrie Aldridge was one of the last to finish the London Marathon and had a "brutal" and "lonely" experience.

She said marathon contractors "ignored" and "sniggered" at her.

On top of that, she had to keep up her motivation as the course was packed away ahead of her and crowds dispersed.

But a couple of moments made it all worthwhile, the mum-of-one from Cardiff said.

"My little boy came and gave me a massive hug and went 'mummy I just love you the way you are'," she said.

London Marathon organisers have been asked to comment.