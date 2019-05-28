Media player
Faces of the NHS: Photos to shine light on diversity
Alexandra Adams has severe visual and hearing impairments but she is determined to become a doctor.
But the 25-year-old from Cardiff said that she had experienced a lot of discrimination due to her disability.
She has created Faces of the NHS, a photography project documenting the diversity behind the health service.
"I want to show people that there's no 'set image' to being an NHS worker", she said.
28 May 2019
