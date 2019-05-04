Video

As family attractions go, it may not be the first destination that springs to mind.

But conservationists hope to attract visitors "with an interest in history or just morbid curiosity" to a World War Two mortuary.

This is the moment Graham Lloyd became the first person to step inside the building that had remained forgotten and undisturbed in an overgrown Wrexham cemetery for 70 years.

Built in 1939 as an overflow for the former War Memorial Hospital, it is thought to be the only one of its kind to survive in north Wales.