Meet the window cleaner washing road signs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glynneath window cleaner Kieran Benson scrubbing up road signs
Glynneath's road signs are being kept clean by a man who is more used to washing windows.
For two years, Kieran Benson has been turning his window cleaning equipment on dirty road signs and bus shelters in the Neath Port Talbot town.
The family business owner said it was "all about loving where I live".
"We really wanted to help improve it so we made an effort to try and clean one at the end of every day," the 35-year-old said.
-
05 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-48158195/glynneath-window-cleaner-kieran-benson-scrubbing-up-road-signsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window