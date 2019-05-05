Meet the window cleaner washing road signs

Video

Glynneath's road signs are being kept clean by a man who is more used to washing windows.

For two years, Kieran Benson has been turning his window cleaning equipment on dirty road signs and bus shelters in the Neath Port Talbot town.

The family business owner said it was "all about loving where I live".

"We really wanted to help improve it so we made an effort to try and clean one at the end of every day," the 35-year-old said.