Makaton a 'fundamental right' for kids

Thirteen-year-old Isabella Evans has set up a petition for Makaton, a sign communication tool, to be taught in all schools in Wales.

The teenager, from Bridgend, learned Makaton to communicate with her seven-year-old brother Lucus, who has Down's syndrome.

She said it has made an "amazing difference" to how they communicate and he has become less stressed.

The Welsh Government said all schools "can choose to teach and use Makaton" with learners.