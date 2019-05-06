Makaton a 'fundamental right' for kids

Media player
Teenager launches petition for Makaton lessons in schools
Thirteen-year-old Isabella Evans has set up a petition for Makaton, a sign communication tool, to be taught in all schools in Wales.
The teenager, from Bridgend, learned Makaton to communicate with her seven-year-old brother Lucus, who has Down's syndrome.
She said it has made an "amazing difference" to how they communicate and he has become less stressed.
The Welsh Government said all schools "can choose to teach and use Makaton" with learners.
06 May 2019
